Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine visits Tiruvalla attack victim

KOCHI: State Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine on Thursday visited the teenage girl who was set on fire by a 20-year-old youth in Tiruvalla the other day. The girl, who suffered 60 per cent burn injury, is being treated at a private hospital here.

Josephine spoke to her parents and consoled them before visiting the girl in the ICU. Her condition is still critical and is still on ventilator. Josephine also enquired about the girl’s condition to the hospital authorities.

Josephine told reporters she will convey the girl’s condition and the situation of her family members to the Chief Minister. “Like greed for money, some men crave for sexual pleasures. The atrocities against women shows how sexually frustrated they are. Acid attack incidents are increasing in India. In Kerala, they are using petrol or kerosene. The mindset of the criminal who stabbed and later set the girl on fire really terrifies everyone. I hope this girl survives, just like (model and acid-attack survivor) Reshma Qureshi,” said Josephine.