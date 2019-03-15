LDF gets a shocker as Malankara Orthodox Church turns antagonistic

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The powerful Malankara Orthodox Church which can determine the electoral fortunes in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Mavelikkara constituencies has moved away from the LDF following the failure of the government to implement the Supreme Court order in favour of the Church in the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, including issues related to Piravom and Kothamangalam churches.

The Orthodox Church had in the 2016 Assembly elections supported the LDF and in Chengannur and Aranmula constituencies, the support extended by the Church was the major reason for the victories of the LDF candidates in traditional UDF bastions.

Veena George got elected from Aranmula constituency pipping veteran Congress leader K Sivadasan Nair with the out and out support of the Orthodox Church. The Church had even openly mentioned Veena as the ‘Church’s daughter’.

This time around, that support will not be for the LDF from the Church. Biju Oommen, secretary, Orthodox Church, told Express, “We will not be extending our support to the LDF. Consistent and regular attacks from the ruling front against us have caused deep hurt to our people’s psyche even after our strong and unconditional support to them.”

Fr Johns Abraham Konattu, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church, told Express, “We will not openly provide support to any front, but we had extended our unconditional support to the Left Front in the previous Assembly election. Such a statement will not be there in this election.”

His statement reflects the ire within the community against the ruling front and this will lead to major difficulties for the front in the three constituencies of Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam.The head of the Malankara Orthodox Church Baselious Mar Thoma Paulose II, during the Holy Mass at Niranam Diocese in December after the government failed to implement the Supreme Court order, had said, “The government betrayed us and the Orthodox Church was denied justice.”

The LDF has fielded Veena George for the Pathanamthitta seat and reading through the lines of the statements by Oommen and Fr Konattu, the Church with over one lakh members will turn hostile in Kottayam and Mavelikkara also where it has a major say.