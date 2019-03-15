Home States Kerala

LDF gets a shocker as Malankara Orthodox Church turns antagonistic

This time around, that support will not be for the LDF from the Church.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The powerful Malankara Orthodox Church which can determine the electoral fortunes in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Mavelikkara constituencies has moved away from the LDF following the failure of the government to implement the Supreme Court order in favour of the Church in the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, including issues related to Piravom and Kothamangalam churches.

The Orthodox Church had in the 2016 Assembly elections supported the LDF and in Chengannur and Aranmula constituencies, the support extended by the Church was the major reason for the victories of the LDF candidates in traditional UDF bastions.

Veena George got elected from Aranmula constituency pipping veteran Congress leader K Sivadasan Nair with the out and out support of the Orthodox Church. The Church had even openly mentioned Veena as the ‘Church’s daughter’.

This time around, that support will not be for the LDF from the Church. Biju Oommen, secretary, Orthodox Church, told Express, “We will not be extending our support to the LDF. Consistent and regular attacks from the ruling front against us have caused deep hurt to our people’s psyche even after our strong and unconditional support to them.” 

Fr Johns Abraham Konattu, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church, told Express, “We will not openly provide support to any front, but we had extended our unconditional support to the Left Front in the previous Assembly election. Such a statement will not be there in this election.”

His statement reflects the ire within the community against the ruling front and this will lead to major difficulties for the front in the three constituencies of Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam.The head of the Malankara Orthodox Church Baselious Mar Thoma Paulose II, during the Holy Mass at Niranam Diocese in December after the government failed to implement the Supreme Court order, had said, “The government betrayed us and the Orthodox Church was denied justice.”

The LDF has fielded Veena George for the Pathanamthitta seat and reading through the lines of the statements by Oommen and Fr Konattu, the Church with over one lakh members will turn hostile in Kottayam and Mavelikkara also where it has a major say.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malankara Orthodox Church Orthodox Church

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp