Home States Kerala

NIA Court examines chief probe officer AP Shaukat Ali

On October 1, 2016, the NIA officer reached Kanakamala in Kannur district. 

Published: 15th March 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court on Thursday, as part of the trial in the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case in which youth from Kerala who allegedly became part of a terror module, examined the Chief Investigation Officer of the case. NIA DSP AP Shaukat Ali, the Chief Investigation Officer in the case, appeared before the court. Shaukat Ali deposed it was following a complaint by an officer from NIA, New Delhi, and a subsequent directive by the MHA, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched. 

On October 1, 2016, the NIA officer reached Kanakamala in Kannur district. There, they found five persons sitting under a cashew tree. One person was addressing the gathering. The officer submitted one of the accused was saying the condition of the Muslims has deteriorated in India. He urged to carry out Jihad in affiliation with the IS. They were later brought to Kerala Police’s Armed Reserve Camp in Koilandy. Based on statements recorded from the accused persons, searches were carried out at numerous places.

Once the examination of the Chief Investigation Officer concludes, the witness examination stage as part of the trial will come to an end. The court has examined 102 witnesses in the case. Later, the procedure under CrPC Section 313, in which the accused will be given a questionnaire, will be completed. Prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta is representing the anti-terror agency in the case being heard by NIA Judge P Krishna Kumar. 

It was in October 2016 the NIA team busted the IS module from Kanakamala where they were holding a clandestine meeting. The group had allegedly made preparations to carry out terror attacks against prominent persons, including judges, police officers and politicians, and at places where foreign nationals gather.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Shaukat Ali Shaukat Ali NIA Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp