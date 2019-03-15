Home States Kerala

Thiruvallam temple asked to set up piped gas system

As per rules, storage of LPG cylinders above the prescribed limit requires the District Collector’s sanction.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

LPG cylinders

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fire and Rescue Services Department has directed the authorities of Sree Parasurama Swamy Temple at Thiruvallam here to set up a reticulated gas system in the temple kitchen to avoid the risk of fire.

Recently, the department conducted a safety evaluation in the temple following an Express report that LPG cylinders stored without following safety precautions were posing a danger to the 13th-century temple. ​

“The cylinders can be taken out of the temple and kept at a safe place on the premises if a piped gas system is set up. The temple has been directed to set up a system with safety isolation valves on both ends,” said K Abdul Rasheed, the district fire officer.

As per rules, storage of LPG cylinders above the prescribed limit requires the District Collector’s sanction. Since the temple does not have the same, the department has reported the matter to the Collector.  

The temple is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Storing of inflammable and explosive materials near protected monuments is a serious violation of rules. However, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which owns the temple, did not obey the ASI’s request to put in place a piped gas system.    

At least half a dozen gas cylinders are kept inside the temple round the clock, hardly a few metres away from the sanctums of Lord Parasurama and Lord Brahma. Three commercial gas cylinders, each weighing 19 kg, are connected to the pipeline that fuels the stoves inside the ‘thidapally’, the temple kitchen. In addition to these, another cylinder is used to fuel a stove kept outside the ‘thidapally’ for preparing the free meal. ASI’s Thrissur Circle Office had asked the temple to switch to piped gas system a year ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvallam Thiruvallam temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp