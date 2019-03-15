Home States Kerala

Visuals of secret meet between IUML and SDPI-PFI emerge

Ponnani is considered an unsafe zone for the League at present due to the growing influence of party defectors as well as issues with its ally Congress.

Published: 15th March 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala SDPI president Abdul Majeed Faisi

Kerala SDPI president Abdul Majeed Faisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a major embarrassment for the Indian Union Muslim League, CCTV visuals of an alleged meeting between the party’s top leadership and the leaders of Popular Front of India and its political arm SDPI surfaced on Thursday.

According to reports, the meeting between the two parties considered as political opponents was held at a KTDC-run hotel at Kondotty here on Wednesday.  

In the visuals, IUML leader and candidate from Ponnani E T Mohammad Basheer is seen along with SDPI state president Abdul Majeed Faisi and Popular Front of India state president Nasarudeen Elamaram. According to a source, the IUML discussed the Ponnani election scenario with the hardline outfits and reportedly requested the SDPI to withdraw from the fray.

Ponnani is considered an unsafe zone for the League at present due to the growing influence of party defectors as well as issues with its ally Congress.  Interestingly, when E T Mohammad Basheer contested from Ponnani in 2014, the SDPI garnered 26,000 votes which was higher than his victory margin.

SDPI has already declared its candidate in Ponnani for the upcoming election and is actively campaigning in the constituency.  Meanwhile, Basheer went on the defensive. “It is only coincidental that they (SDPI and Popular Front leaders) were present at the hotel at the time we were there. But no political discussion has taken place,” he added.

TAGS
SDPI PFI IUML Indian Union Muslim League Popular Front of India

Comments

