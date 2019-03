By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Febi Varghese has taken over as chairman and managing director (CMD) of Travancore Cements, Nattakom.

Febi, presently the MD of Kerala State Industrial Enterprises, has been given the additional charge of Travancore Cements.

Earlier, he had worked as the MD of Kerala Minerals and Metals and KERAFED, and Kerala State Coir Corporation as well.