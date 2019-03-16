Kerala CPM leader P Jayarajan receives life threat

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Koyilady police on Friday registered a case in connection with a threat call received by CPM leader P Jayarajan, who is contesting from Vadakara as LDF’s candidate for the Lok Sabha election.

The police said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by P Jayarajan with the rural police chief.

As per the complaint, he received an anonymous call. An investigation was launched to nab the accused, said police sources. In a preliminary probe, it was found the call was from made from outside the country.