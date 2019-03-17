Kerala man donates land for road, wins hearts

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Sacrificing one’s land for people’s benefit is not something everyone does. Santha Rajan of Ambedker Bhavan at Thalavady in Kuttanad is an exception, though.

Setting an example for her villagers, Santha donated half of the three cents of land she owns to the panchayat for constructing a public road in ward-11 of the panchayat.

Santha, who lives with her two daughters and grandchildren, had received the land as tenant-ship from her landlord a few years ago and had began the construction of a home on the plot with government aid. The construction of the house is yet to be wrapped up.

Meanwhile, the footpath adjacent to her house was the lone accessible road for over 25 houses in the colony. The panchayat had cited unavailability of land as obstacle to construct a proper road. Now, with Santha donating the land, the panchayat has taken up the road’s construction, said ward member Ajithkumar Pisharath.