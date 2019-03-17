Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: Witness seek to expedite chargesheet procedures

SP Hari Sankar said the procedures to submit the chargesheet were in the final stage.

Published: 17th March 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Nuns coming out of the Kottayam SP’s office after meeting SP Hari Sankar on Saturday.

Nuns coming out of the Kottayam SP’s office after meeting SP Hari Sankar on Saturday. | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The five nuns at St Francis Mission Home, Kuruvilangad, who had given statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, in the rape complaint filed by a nun of the same diocese, on Saturday met Kottayam district police superintendent Hari Sankar with a petition seeking to expedite the procedures to submit the chargesheet in the case before the court.

Sisters Anupama, Josephine, Alphy, Ancita and Neena Rose, who submitted a written petition to the SP, said they were in fear and pressure was mounting on them following delay in completing the procedures in the case. They also pointed out the death of Fr Kuriakkose Kattuthara in mysterious circumstances and the ordeal of Sr Lisy Vadakkel, one of the key witnesses in the case, at her convent. 

“We are extremely worried and afraid. We don’t know how long we can withstand if the trial in the case is not completed, after submitting the chargesheet, at the earliest,” they said in the complaint. They also requested the SP to ensure the protection of the witnesses, including them.

“The SP assured us that the chargesheet will be submitted tentatively in three-four days,” Sr Anupama told reporters after the meeting. “The political and financial clout of bishop Franco might be behind the pressure. Our only request is not to push us on to the streets once again and to launch another hunger strike,” she said.

Meanwhile, SP Hari Sankar said the procedures to submit the chargesheet were in the final stage. “The chargesheet is under the consideration of the DGP and it will be submitted in the court once we get a clearance from him. We hope it can be submitted sooner than later,” he said.

