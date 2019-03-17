Home States Kerala

Navy hires multi-purpose vessel for logistical support

The contract was signed by SNC Chief Staff Officer Commodore Deepak Kumar and Triton Maritime director Chetan Parekh.

Published: 17th March 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Southern Naval Command (SNC) has hired MV Triton Liberty, a multi-purpose vessel from M/s Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd, for providing logistics support to the Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands and operating sorties across Kerala and Mahe and to support naval harbour operations for a period of one year. 

The contract was signed by SNC Chief Staff Officer (Operations) Commodore Deepak Kumar and Triton Maritime director Chetan Parekh on Friday.

The vessel was hired through online tendering process. The hiring of the vessel would substantially enhance the support to Naval detachments at Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands wherein a fixed schedule for turnaround of personnel from Naval detachments can be pursued addressing the long-felt need of personnel deputed at these islands, said a Navy release. This will be beneficial during the monsoon period when passenger ship services get severely reduced. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navy Southern Naval Command

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp