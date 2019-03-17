Navy hires multi-purpose vessel for logistical support

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command (SNC) has hired MV Triton Liberty, a multi-purpose vessel from M/s Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd, for providing logistics support to the Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands and operating sorties across Kerala and Mahe and to support naval harbour operations for a period of one year.

The contract was signed by SNC Chief Staff Officer (Operations) Commodore Deepak Kumar and Triton Maritime director Chetan Parekh on Friday.

The vessel was hired through online tendering process. The hiring of the vessel would substantially enhance the support to Naval detachments at Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands wherein a fixed schedule for turnaround of personnel from Naval detachments can be pursued addressing the long-felt need of personnel deputed at these islands, said a Navy release. This will be beneficial during the monsoon period when passenger ship services get severely reduced.