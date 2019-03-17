New Zealand shootings: Kodungallur native among the dead

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Reports from New Zealand have confirmed the death of Ansi Alibava, a native of Kodungallur, in the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand on Friday.

“We received communication from her husband Abdul Nazar that Ansi was there in the mosque for the Friday prayers during the attack and was severely injured. By evening on Saturday, we received a call from Nazar saying she was killed in the attack,” a relative of Ansi said.

“According to the information we received, Ansi was killed on the spot.” Ansi married Nazar, who works in a private firm at Christchurch, in 2016. She went to New Zealand in 2018 and joined Lincoln University for Management in Agribusiness. She also used to work in a supermarket as a part-time employee.