Home States Kerala

Now, a mobile app to monitor big cats in Kerala's Periyar Tiger Reserve

The forest authorities have started implementing it in the reserve by the beginning of March.

Published: 17th March 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  The Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Idukki has become the first tiger reserve in the state to use e-patrolling technology called M-STrIPES (Monitoring System For Tigers-Intensive Protection and Ecological Status), developed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, for easier monitoring of tigers and to ensure its robust estimation. 

After the successful completion of training for using this GPS-enabled mobile app in all forest ranges of PTR, the forest authorities have started implementing it in the reserve by the beginning of March. PTR Deputy Director Shilpa V Kumar said the field staff, while using field protocol of mobile app, would feed important inputs during patrolling which would provide data about animal mortality, illegal activity such as poaching, animal population status, habitat status, patrol efforts and human pressure/interference in the area.

The app provides data storage and reports generating tools with which the information fed by forest guards/foresters would reach the control room set up in the reserve and National Tiger Conservation Authority, senior wildlife officials and WII tiger cell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Periyar Tiger Reserve PTR Idukki PTR Idukki Periyar Tiger Reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp