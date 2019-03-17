Nun who protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal claims threat to life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sister Lissy Vadakkel, who gave a statement against Bishop Franco in the alleged nun rape case, claimed her life was in threat at the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) convent at Muvattupuzha where she was allegedly put under house arrest.

Lissy told Express the congregation members are ostracising her and she is unable to meet her basic necessities. “Essentials like medicines and food are not being provided on time, and my every movement is being strictly observed,” said Lissy.

She added she was forcefully held back at the FCC convent at Vijayawada so she could defer from making statements to the police and was being subjected to constant harassment from colleagues to refrain from making further statements, in an attempt to subvert the case. A case was registered by the police on the basis of a complaint by the Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council and Sister Lissy’s brother on February 20 claiming her wrongful confinement.

It also alleged her transfer order to Vijayawada was issued after she gave a statement to the police against Bishop Franco. Provincial Superior Sister Alphonsa of the congregation had alleged Sister Lissy has been living illegally at a convent in Kerala for the past 14 years. Father Augustine Vatolly, who was earlier issued warnings over his involvement in organising the SOS campaign, said there’s a constant attempt to put pressure on witnesses to subvert the case.

“Such actions reported are not taken seriously by the authorities concerned. This shows the power and influence of the accused,” said Fr Augustine. He added the lack of support from political parties has given a free hand for such incidents to continue to happen.