Home States Kerala

Nun who protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal claims threat to life

Sister Lissy Vadakkel told that the congregation members are ostracising her and she is unable to meet her basic necessities.

Published: 17th March 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Nuns

Nuns protesting against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullakal. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Sister Lissy Vadakkel, who gave a statement against Bishop Franco in the alleged nun rape case, claimed her life was in threat at the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) convent at Muvattupuzha where she was allegedly put under house arrest. 

Lissy told Express the congregation members are ostracising her and she is unable to meet her basic necessities. “Essentials like medicines and food are not being provided on time, and my every movement is being strictly observed,” said Lissy. 

She added she was forcefully held back at the FCC convent at Vijayawada so she could defer from making statements to the police and was being subjected to constant harassment from colleagues to refrain from making further statements, in an attempt to subvert the case. A case was registered by the police on the basis of a complaint by the Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council and Sister Lissy’s brother on February 20 claiming her wrongful confinement. 

It also alleged her transfer order to Vijayawada was issued after she gave a statement to the police against Bishop Franco. Provincial Superior Sister Alphonsa of the congregation had alleged Sister Lissy has been living illegally at a convent in Kerala for the past 14 years. Father Augustine Vatolly, who was earlier issued warnings over his involvement in organising the SOS campaign, said there’s a constant attempt to put pressure on witnesses to subvert the case. 

“Such actions reported are not taken seriously by the authorities concerned. This shows the power and influence of the accused,” said Fr Augustine. He added the lack of support from political parties has given a free hand for such incidents to continue to happen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sister Lissy Vadakkel Bishop Franco Mulakkal Franco Mulakkal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp