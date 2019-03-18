Madhu Mathen is new Inflight Services ED of Air India

Home States Kerala

Air India has appointed Madhu C Mathen, General Manager (Commercial), as its Executive Director (Inflight Services).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air India has appointed Madhu C Mathen, General Manager (Commercial), as its Executive Director (Inflight Services).

The appointment of Mathen would be for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge of the post, and it can be extended by one year or his retirement, whichever is earlier, a notification by Amrita Sharan, director (personnel), Air India, said.

After a four-year stint in marketing and product management at the Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm Indian Herbs, Mathen joined Air India in 1992 and has held key positions, including Regional Sales Manager, Southern Region, based in Chennai, Regional Manager Australasia based in Sydney and most recently General Manager Marketing at Air India headquarters in Delhi.  Madhu Mathen is widely acknowledged to be the architect of Air India’s Australia operation turnaround. As General Manager Marketing, Mathen was in charge of distribution for Air India’s global network. 

He spearheaded Air India’s foray into digital marketing and was responsible for the promotion of the newly launched flights to Stockholm, Copenhagen and Tel Aviv.

