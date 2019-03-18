N K Premachandran starts crowdfunding for election expenses

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a novel initiative, N K Premachandran, who is the UDF candidate in the Kollam Lok Sabha seat, is taking the crowdfunding route to finance his poll expenses. He has opened a separate account with the SBI and it will be inaugurated at a function to be held at the DCC office here on Monday at 4 pm. “I have decided to start crowdfunding after several people, including EPF pensioners and workers, indicated their willingness to contribute money for the poll campaign,” said Premachandran. According to him, the account will be maintained as per the Election Commission norms. The money donated for the purpose will be properly accounted, he said.

The public can contribute money through cheque, cash or internet transfer card.

The candidate has made use of digital payment platforms like Paypal, Google Pay and Paytm for easier transfer of money. Details of bank account for making donations are mentioned in his website: www.nkpremachandran.com