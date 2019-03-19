Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumes office as Flag Officer Sea Training

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rear Admiral Swaminathan, a specialist in communication and electronic warfare, has assumed office as the Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) at the Southern Naval Command on Monday.

Rear Admiral Swaminathan

Prior to assuming charge as FOST, he was the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at the Southern Naval Command headquarters and played a key role in the conduct of all training programmes of the Indian Navy.

He was instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all domains of the Navy.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, Swaminathan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla in Pune.