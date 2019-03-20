Election Commission forms teams to check illegal means to influence voters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A joint team comprising officials from various departments will hold inspections to check attempts to influence voters with money, liquor and other things during the elections. The team comprises officers from the Police, IT, Excise, and GST departments. The Customs and the CISF officials will hold raids at airports to check whether money is brought to the state from abroad and raids would be strengthened at the check posts of various departments.

The decision was taken at a meeting of officials from various departments presided over by the Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena. The Income Tax department would seize money over Rs 10 lakhs kept without documents, for which quick response teams have been formed in all the constituencies. The district level flying squads will also join hands with the district observation teams. People can pass the information to the office of the IT department by calling the toll free number 1800 425 3173.

The CEO also sought the cooperation of all officers to hold free and transparent elections. Action will be initiated against the officials who fail to take unbiased steps. The Election Commission has also directed to observe high value transactions through cooperative banks and cooperative sangams.

