How about uniform university exam calendar?, asks Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Higher Education Principal Secretary to convene a meeting of all universities in the state and come up with a scheme prescribing norms for a uniform calendar for the examinations and publication of results, in consultation with the Chancellor.

The court expressed the hope the uniform calendar would provide a mechanism to ensure strict adherence to it by all universities and directed to take a final decision within three months.The court issued the order on a petition filed by the law students highlighting delays in announcing results of examinations

conducted by the University of Kerala.

The High Court observed some of the examinations would have to be based on the regulations of bodies like UGC, ACP and NCA. The academic year had been defined under different statutes in a varied manner. Counsel appearing for the Chancellor submitted that there was a practical difficulty in having a uniform calendar due to the fact that each university had different statutes governing them.

The court said it is high time the universities had a uniform calendar, taking note of nature of the programmes they offer. Certainty, the predictable date for holding examinations and publication of results would enhance standards of education in the state. In fact, most of the delay was concerning the delay in holding a supplementary examination, revaluation and publishing revaluation results.