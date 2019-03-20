Home States Kerala

Search begins after 4 youths attack Rajasthani nomadic couple, abduct minor daughter

A four-member gang kidnapped a 14-year-old daughter of a Rajasthani nomadic couple from Ochira on Monday night.

Published: 20th March 2019

KOLLAM: A four-member gang kidnapped a 14-year-old daughter of a Rajasthani nomadic couple from Ochira on Monday night. The gang of local youths barged into the family’s shanty on the roadside and abducted the girl after assaulting her parents.

The abducted girl is the eldest of the couple’s seven children. The family has been living in Ochira for the past two years, selling gypsum figurines along the national highway. The family complained they were constantly nagged by the suspected four-member gang for a long time.

The Ochira police have registered a complaint.“We’ve identified the culprits. A team has been sent to Ernakulam after tracing mobile tower location,” said Ochira Sub-Inspector B Sabu. Two special squads have been formed to find the girl.

The four youths hailing from Valiyakulangara, Payikkuzhi, and Vallikkavu have been charged with non-bailable IPC sections for atrocity towards minor girl and abduction. According to the SI, the girl had an affair with one of the accused.

“She had eloped with the youth once and was made to return home with the intervention of the police,” said Sabu.  The police have identified two persons who gave their car, which was used for the crime.

