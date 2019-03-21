CPM alleges understanding between Congress, BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has alleged a hidden understanding between the Congress and the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. Even as the state is getting ready with poll preparations, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged the RSS has given directions to field weak candidates in five constituencies to facilitate the UDF victory. In return, the Congress will support Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kodiyeri said in five constituencies - Vadakara, Kannur, Kollam, Kozhikode and Ernakulam - the BJP is fielding weak candidates. “Both the Congress and the BJP have a hidden agenda to ensure BJP’s victory in at least one seat. This has been successfully tested in Nemom. It’s the same model that they experimented in Vadakara in 1991,” Kodiyeri said.

The CPM state chief also criticised the UDF for joining hands with the SDPI. “The Muslim League and the SDPI are functioning in the same manner in which the BJP and the RSS have been functioning,” said Kodiyeri.