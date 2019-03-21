Home States Kerala

Kerala woman alleges rape inside CPM's local office, probe on

The woman claimed in her complaint that she went to the party office for preparation of a college magazine, when the incident happened.

Published: 21st March 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

A case was registered after police found a newborn girl last Saturday abandoned on a roadside.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The CPM is again in the dock over allegations of raping a young SFI member inside the party office in Cherpulassery. The incident came to light when the police found an abandoned baby on the road side. When they traced the mother, she informed the police that she was raped inside the party office by a student activist.

The girl alleged that she had been raped at the area committee office of the CPM in Cherpulassery while they were in the process of preparing a college magazine.

It was on March 16 that a one day old infant was found abandoned at Nagaripuram near Mannur. It was the locals who found the girl child and they informed the Mankara police. The infant was then transferred to a hospital in Pathripala by the police .

The police later investigated and identified the girl who said that she was abused at the party office . The police later admitted the infant to the intensive care unit of the district hospital and the mother also to the hospital.

The woman said that bot the accused and the girl were studying in the same college at that time. The Mankara police when contacted said that they had recorded the complaint of the girl who has been admitted to the district hospital in Palakkad and forwarded it to the Cherpulassery police station were the incident happened for further investigations.

However, the youth when questioned by the police told that he had visited the house of the girl while she was living in Cherpulassery and had not gone to the party office . The CPM on its part says that the girl was an SFI activist while the youth had no connection with the party.

The police has taken the youth into custody. CPM area committee secretary K.B. Subash said that such an incident had never occurred in the party office.  

These reports were intended to tarnish the image of the party during the elections. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have begun protesting outside the party office of the CPM in Cherpulassery alleging that the ruling party was protecting the accused.

CPM Shoranur MLA P.K.Sasi was recently charged by a DYFI activist of sexually harassing her at the party office in Mannarkad and now comes another similar incident which has put the CPM in the bad light yet again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape CPI(M) Woman raped in CPI(M) office Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp