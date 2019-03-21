Kerala woman alleges rape inside CPM's local office, probe on

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The CPM is again in the dock over allegations of raping a young SFI member inside the party office in Cherpulassery. The incident came to light when the police found an abandoned baby on the road side. When they traced the mother, she informed the police that she was raped inside the party office by a student activist.

The girl alleged that she had been raped at the area committee office of the CPM in Cherpulassery while they were in the process of preparing a college magazine.

It was on March 16 that a one day old infant was found abandoned at Nagaripuram near Mannur. It was the locals who found the girl child and they informed the Mankara police. The infant was then transferred to a hospital in Pathripala by the police .

The police later investigated and identified the girl who said that she was abused at the party office . The police later admitted the infant to the intensive care unit of the district hospital and the mother also to the hospital.

The woman said that bot the accused and the girl were studying in the same college at that time. The Mankara police when contacted said that they had recorded the complaint of the girl who has been admitted to the district hospital in Palakkad and forwarded it to the Cherpulassery police station were the incident happened for further investigations.

However, the youth when questioned by the police told that he had visited the house of the girl while she was living in Cherpulassery and had not gone to the party office . The CPM on its part says that the girl was an SFI activist while the youth had no connection with the party.

The police has taken the youth into custody. CPM area committee secretary K.B. Subash said that such an incident had never occurred in the party office.

These reports were intended to tarnish the image of the party during the elections. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have begun protesting outside the party office of the CPM in Cherpulassery alleging that the ruling party was protecting the accused.

CPM Shoranur MLA P.K.Sasi was recently charged by a DYFI activist of sexually harassing her at the party office in Mannarkad and now comes another similar incident which has put the CPM in the bad light yet again.