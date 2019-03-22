Home States Kerala

10-day Sabarimala festival concludes with ‘arattu’

Thantri Kadararu Rajivaru performed  the “arattu” ceremony in the presence of Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri at “arattu kadavu”.

The arattu ceremony of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple being held under the leadership of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru and melsanthi V N Vasudevan Nampoothiri in the Pampa on Thursday | Shaji Vettipuram

SABARIMALA:  The ten-day annual festival of the Lord Ayyappa temple here concluded on Thursday with “arattu” ceremony. Thantri Kadararu Rajivaru performed  the “arattu” ceremony in the presence of Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri at “arattu kadavu”, opposite the Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple at 11 am.

Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, members K P Sanakaradas and Vijayakumar, special commissioner Manoj, Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer Sudheeshkumar, Dvaswom executive engineer Ajithkumar and Devaswom administraitive officer Muraribabu were present.
After “arattu”, the Ayyappa idol was taken in a procession to the sanctorum of the Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple for darsan. Devotees also offered ‘para’.

Special poojas, marking the end of the annual festival including “kodiyirakku” and “valiyakanikka”were held at Sannidhanam after the ‘arattu’ procession returned. The temple closed at 10 pm, after Athzaha pooja and Harivarasanam. 

The temple will be reopened on April 10 for nine days for the annual Vishu festival. Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri will open the Sreekovil  at 5 pm.The Sreekovil will be opened for “Vishukani darsan” at 4 am on April 15. The hill shrine will close on April 19, marking the end of the nine-day festival.

