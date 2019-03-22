Home States Kerala

5 out of 15 Keralites who went to Afghanistan to join ISIS were roommates

The investigation report claims Nashidul in 2011 joined the BBA course at Dayananda Sagar College in Bengaluru.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

ISIS terrorists

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into 15 persons from Kasargod and Wayanad who went to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State (IS) reveals five of them were roommates in Bengaluru since their college days. The agency recently filed a supplementary charge sheet at the NIA Court in Kochi against Nashidul Hamzafar, a native of Mundari in Wayanad, who was deported from Afghanistan last year.

The investigation report claims Nashidul in 2011 joined the BBA course at Dayananda Sagar College in Bengaluru. Shihas, the 14th accused and a native of Kasargod who allegedly left for Afghanistan, was his classmate. Firoz Khan and Bestin alias Yahiya who also left for Afghanistan were BCom students at the same college. Nashidul along with Shihas, Firoz and Bestin lived in a common accommodation near the college. Another accused Manzad, a friend of Firoz Khan, who was working in Bengaluru, also stayed with them. Ashfaq, the 10th accused in the case, used to visit the place and stayed at the room. 

After college, some of the accused had visited the house of Nashidul in Wayanad. It was in July 2016, 14 persons from Kasargod moved to Afghanistan and Syria. Nashidul continued to be in touch with persons in Afghanistan through social media, mainly Telegram.

The NIA claims Nashidul started propagating IS ideology since April 2017. In May 2017, he allegedly conducted classes at a house, Salafi Masjid in Kalpetta and used a vehicle at the by-pass road in Kalpetta. During the classes, audio and video clips sent from Afghanistan were shown. Habeeb, another Wayanad native, showed interest in joining the IS.

According to the NIA charge sheet, Nashidul went to Bahrain for employment in May 2017. However, he quit the job and reached Muscat where Habeeb was working on October 3, 2017. After obtaining Iranian tourist visas, both moved to Tehran. After reaching Tehran, they approached the Afghanistan Embassy seeking a tourist visa. However, the Afghan Embassy sought a certificate from the Indian Embassy for clearing their request. 

At Tehran, Ashfaq arranged funds through hawala and electronic transfer channel from Afghanistan. From Afghanistan, the direction was given to Nashidul and Habeeb to cross the border through the illegal channel. 

However, Habeeb returned to India after his relative was reported sick on October 23, 2017. Nashidul managed to cross the border and reach Kabul, but was caught by the Afghan agency in the last week of October. He was deported on September 18, 2018.Meanwhile, the NIA has filed a petition at the NIA Court in Kochi to tender pardon to Habeeb. His statement was recorded by the magistrate.

Chargesheet
The National Investigation Agency recently filed a supplementary chargesheet at the NIA Court in Kochi against Nashidul Hamzafar, a native of Mundari in Wayanad, who was deported from Afghanistan on September 18, 2018.Nashidul along with Shihas, Firoz and Bestin lived in a common accommodation near the college. Another accused Manzad, a friend of Firoz Khan, who was working in Bengaluru, also stayed with them. Ashfaq, the 10th accused in the case, used to visit the place and stayed at the room
The NIA claims Nashidul started propagating IS ideology since April 2017

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISIS Kerala ISIS recruitment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp