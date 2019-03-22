Home States Kerala

Oomen Chandy takes a dig at Kodiyeri’s ‘Congress-League-BJP alliance’ remark

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy termed the CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s allegations as outbursts due to fear of failure.

Published: 22nd March 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 05:28 AM

Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With a month remaining for the Lok Sabha election in the state, the much-debated allegations over ‘Congress-League-BJP’ alliance is coming back to political discussions. A day after the CPM attacked the UDF over an alleged Congress-League-BJP alliance in Vadakara for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and the BJP have come out rejecting the charges. 

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy termed the CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s allegations as outbursts due to fear of failure. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala too attacked the Marxist party and alleged that the understanding is between the CPM and the BJP in Kerala. BJP state leader K Surendran also termed the allegations as something arising out of CPM’s fear of failure. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too came up with the same allegation on Thursday. 
Hitting back, Oommen Chandy said the CPM has been opportunistic in their political alliance and had joined hands with the Sangh Parivar in 1977. “Later in 1989 also, the Left parties joined hands with the BJP. The recent charge by Kodiyeri arises out of the fear of the imminent defeat of his party, Chandy said. 
“The primary fight in the country is between the Congress and the BJP. It’s between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Each vote going to the CPM will indirectly help the saffron party.” 

Raising the allegations the other day, Kodiyeri had stated that there is a hidden understanding between the Congress and the BJP in the state. He alleged the BJP has been fielding weak candidates in five constituencies to facilitate Congress victory; and in return the Congress will support BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan in the state capital. However, UDF’s Vadakara candidate K Muraleedharan and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor came out rejecting the charges.

