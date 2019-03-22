Home States Kerala

Chennithala urges payout of welfare pensions

 Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding the welfare pensions in the state should be paid with arrears before March 25.

Published: 22nd March 2019

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding the welfare pensions in the state should be paid with arrears before March 25. He pointed out that distribution of welfare pensions has come to a standstill in the state for the last five years. 

“Each beneficiary is eligible to get pensions to the tune of more than `5,000. Lakhs of people who depend on these pensions are in crisis,” Chennithala said. Taking this into consideration, the government should take urgent measures to distribute pensions before March 25, he demanded. 

