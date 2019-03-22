Home States Kerala

CUTN postpones exam dates for Lok Sabha polls

On the other hand, the Central University of Kerala (CUK) is mulling the postponement of their end semester exam scheduled on April 11 as it clashes with the first phase of LS elections.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Students exam hall examination

Image of students used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Controller of Examinations, Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), has postponed the end semester examinations to April 26 to avoid the clash with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after Express brought the issue to light. “As per requests from the students, we have postponed the exams to April 26 and will conclude on May 6. Those who have elections between these dates in their states will be given special consideration and arrangements will be made to conduct those exams on other days. But they have to send a request for this and should provide the proof of casting their votes,” said an official of the office of the Controller of Examination, CUTN.​

Earlier, amidst the requests from students, officials scheduled the exams between April 8 and April 25 for all the courses and thus making it difficult for the Telugu and Malayali students to cast their votes. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala are going to polls on April 11 and April 23. However, many students are finding the circular confusing as to how they will show the proof of voting.

“Though most of the South Indian students will be able to cast their vote with the rescheduling, many from other parts of the country will miss out. With a short span of time, we won’t be able to book flight or train tickets now. For students from Kashmir and Northeastern states, it will take almost a week to reach their places. It will definitely take a toll on their exam preparation. Moreover, how can we provide proof of voting?” asked a North Indian student. 

On the other hand, the Central University of Kerala (CUK) is mulling the postponement of their end semester exam scheduled on April 11 as it clashes with the first phase of LS elections. “We have received a few requests from students and the administration will take a decision in the matter soon,” said a CUK official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central University of Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp