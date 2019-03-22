CUTN postpones exam dates for Lok Sabha polls

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Controller of Examinations, Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), has postponed the end semester examinations to April 26 to avoid the clash with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after Express brought the issue to light. “As per requests from the students, we have postponed the exams to April 26 and will conclude on May 6. Those who have elections between these dates in their states will be given special consideration and arrangements will be made to conduct those exams on other days. But they have to send a request for this and should provide the proof of casting their votes,” said an official of the office of the Controller of Examination, CUTN.​

Earlier, amidst the requests from students, officials scheduled the exams between April 8 and April 25 for all the courses and thus making it difficult for the Telugu and Malayali students to cast their votes. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala are going to polls on April 11 and April 23. However, many students are finding the circular confusing as to how they will show the proof of voting.

“Though most of the South Indian students will be able to cast their vote with the rescheduling, many from other parts of the country will miss out. With a short span of time, we won’t be able to book flight or train tickets now. For students from Kashmir and Northeastern states, it will take almost a week to reach their places. It will definitely take a toll on their exam preparation. Moreover, how can we provide proof of voting?” asked a North Indian student.

On the other hand, the Central University of Kerala (CUK) is mulling the postponement of their end semester exam scheduled on April 11 as it clashes with the first phase of LS elections. “We have received a few requests from students and the administration will take a decision in the matter soon,” said a CUK official.