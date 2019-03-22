Home States Kerala

‘Extensive overhaul of entire system needed to tackle threat of drug abuse

Former Kottayam district police chief N Ramachandran requested for the immediate intervention of the court for tackling drug problem.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kottayam district police chief N Ramachandran, in his letter, requested for the immediate intervention of the court to alert all concerned and direct the government, police, and excise authorities to procure similar devices for use in the state so that drug abuse can be prevented or at least it can be brought down. This will also enable them to identify the sources of origin, track them and bring culprits before the process of law.

Besides, the funds made available by the Centre to fight the menace of drug abuse should be properly made use of. The extent of the funds made available by the Centre and its utilisation by the state should be looked into. The action plan of the government, and its efforts and its outcome should be considered by the court.

The letter also stated the entire system might require to be revamped with proper monitoring by the court, ensuring that a sufficient number of devices to test drug abuse were made available to the police. 
Efforts have to be taken to identify user-friendly and less expensive device and make them available to the police, excise and other departments which definitely will convey the intended.  The views of stakeholders on infrastructure and procurement of testing need to be ascertained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drug abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp