‘Extensive overhaul of entire system needed to tackle threat of drug abuse

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kottayam district police chief N Ramachandran, in his letter, requested for the immediate intervention of the court to alert all concerned and direct the government, police, and excise authorities to procure similar devices for use in the state so that drug abuse can be prevented or at least it can be brought down. This will also enable them to identify the sources of origin, track them and bring culprits before the process of law.

Besides, the funds made available by the Centre to fight the menace of drug abuse should be properly made use of. The extent of the funds made available by the Centre and its utilisation by the state should be looked into. The action plan of the government, and its efforts and its outcome should be considered by the court.

The letter also stated the entire system might require to be revamped with proper monitoring by the court, ensuring that a sufficient number of devices to test drug abuse were made available to the police.

Efforts have to be taken to identify user-friendly and less expensive device and make them available to the police, excise and other departments which definitely will convey the intended. The views of stakeholders on infrastructure and procurement of testing need to be ascertained.