Jacob Thomas is Twenty20 candidate in Chalakudy seat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty20, the CSR arm of Kitex Group, has decided to field Jacob Thomas, the IPS officer who is currently on suspension, as its candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency.“Jacob Thomas has expressed his willingness to contest the election in Chalakudy constituency under the Twenty20 ticket,” Sabu Jacob, chairman of Kitex Group, told Express. He, however, added there are some ‘technical issues’ regarding Jacob Thomas’s candidature.​

For one, he has to resign from IPS to contest the election. “We are waiting for the legal clarity on the issue. Even if he resigns, we need some clarity on who should relieve him. While some are of the opinion it is the Central Government which has to relieve him, others are of the opinion he needs to get the approval from the state government as he is serving suspension now,” Sabu said.

Twenty20 had tasted success in the last local body elections securing a landslide victory, securing 17 out of the total 19 wards in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, which comes within the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. On whetherTwenty20 will seek the support of other parties such as BJP-led NDA or Aam Admi Party, Sabu said it will not do that as this will water down the entire purpose for which the Twenty20 stands.