Home States Kerala

Jacob Thomas is Twenty20 candidate in Chalakudy seat

For one, he has to resign from IPS to contest the election.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jacob Thomas (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Twenty20, the CSR arm of Kitex Group, has decided to field Jacob Thomas, the IPS officer who is currently on suspension, as its candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency.“Jacob Thomas has expressed his willingness to contest the election in Chalakudy constituency under the Twenty20 ticket,” Sabu Jacob, chairman of Kitex Group, told Express. He, however, added there are some ‘technical issues’ regarding Jacob Thomas’s candidature.​

For one, he has to resign from IPS to contest the election. “We are waiting for the legal clarity on the issue. Even if he resigns, we need some clarity on who should relieve him. While some are of the opinion it is the Central Government which has to relieve him, others are of the opinion he needs to get the approval from the state government as he is serving suspension now,” Sabu said.

Twenty20 had tasted success in the last local body elections securing a landslide victory, securing 17 out of the total 19 wards in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, which comes within the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. On whetherTwenty20 will seek the support of other parties such as BJP-led NDA or Aam Admi Party, Sabu said it will not do that as this will water down the entire purpose for which the Twenty20 stands. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacob Thomas Twenty20 Chalakudy constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp