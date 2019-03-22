Home States Kerala

KPCC trashes CPM charge on Congress-BJP unholy nexus

Mullappally said the CBI is procrastinating the case for helping Pinarayi Vijayan even after Judiciary was willing to hear the case.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has said the CPM was dumb stuck on the Congress list of candidates and they are resorting to their last tactic of raising allegations that there is a tacit understanding of Congress, League and BJP. This is their last ace up their sleeve, Mullappally said.

The KPCC chief said the Congress is the only political party which has never entered into an alliance with the RSS and added that the UDF will win with huge majority in the five seats where the CPM has raised Congress-BJP alliance. The senior leader said the CPM’s remarks reflect their worry on the election.
He said in the SNC Lavalin case, the CPM-BJP bonhomie is evident as the CBI court has lambasted the government for not arresting SNC Lavalin vice-president Claude Troudel even six years after the court issued an arrest warrant.​

Mullappally said the CBI is procrastinating the case for helping Pinarayi Vijayan even after Judiciary was willing to hear the case. The Congress leader said that in 1977 the CPM has openly entered into political alliance with Janasanghamam, the predecessor of BJP; and CPM leader Sivadasamenon’s election campaign at Palakkad was inaugurated by L K Advani and O Rajagopal has translated that speech.Pinarayi Vijayan had contested in Kuthuparamba with the support of Janasangh and prominent CPM leaders, including EMS, had campaigned for Janasangham leader K G Marar, Mullappally said.

The state Congress president said that in 1991 Congress did not have a candidate in Vadakara constituency and noted lawyer M Ratnasingh was the independent candidate. Ratnasingh with his family background and a wide range of friend circle was extended support by several organisations and individuals. . He said CPM is expecting a total rout just as in 1977 and hence Balakrishnan and Pinarayi are making irrelevant statements.

