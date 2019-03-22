Lack of parental care leads children to online game addiction: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the row over addictive games like PUBG distracting students, the Kerala High Court has observed the lack of parental care, perhaps, is one of the reasons for children resorting to online video games. The court issued the order while allowing a CBSE plus two student, who is short of attendance because of his treatment for addiction to online games, to write the examination.

The boy is a brilliant student and he scored high marks in the Class X examinations. However, during his plus two studies, he got addicted to online games. Following this, he missed several classes, incurring shortage of attendance. After Herculean efforts, the parents finally managed to free him from addiction to online games.

The court noted the consulted psychiatrist’s report reveals he is now physically and mentally fit and has come out of the clutches of online video games. The standing counsel for CBSE opposed the plea of the student seeking to allow him to appear for the Class XII examination. However, the school authorities submitted taking this as a special case, the student may be permitted to appear for the examination, especially when he is one of the brilliant students studying in that school.

The court held “If this child is not permitted to write the examination, it would mentally affect him. The very reason for him to get into the trap of such online games is on account of the fact he finds happiness and solace in such seeks. Lack of parental care perhaps is one of the reasons for the child resorting to such games. Parents now might have realised the mistake committed by them.

If the child is not allowed to write the examination, it would amount to penalising him.”Considering the case a special one, the court directed the CBSE to permit the child to write the examination. The child also should be permitted to appear for practicals, the court said.