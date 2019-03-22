Actor assault case: Preliminary hearing on April 5

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court (CBI cases) on Thursday posted the preliminary hearing of the actor assault case on April 5. Actor Dileep, the eighth accused, and Charlie, the ninth accused, did not turn up before the court while all the other eight accused present. The court directed all the accused to be present for the preliminary hearing on April 5.

Dileep and the other accused submitted applications stating that they were unable to appear before the court. The trial of the case was transferred to the CBI court from the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court following the High Court directive as per the victim’s plea to constitute a special court headed by a woman judge.

