Home States Kerala

Raising development plank, Veena George eyes a breakthrough in Pathanamthitta

Eyeing a breakthrough in the UDF bastion, LDF candidate Veena George is giving thrust on development as the important issue before the electorate of the constituency.

Published: 22nd March 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Venna George, LDF candidate in Pathanamthitta LS seat, working the crowds during campaigning at Puramattam, Vennikulam, on Wednesday | Shaji Vettippuram

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Eyeing a breakthrough in the UDF bastion, LDF candidate Veena George is giving thrust on development as the important issue before the electorate of the constituency.By wresting the Aranmula  Assembly seat from the UDF in the last election, Veena is looking for a repeat in the Parliament election in April. Taking advantage of the early announcement of  the candidature, Veena already completed the first round of electioneering by taking out a road show in all the seven Assembly segments of the constituency.

Overwhelming response: Veena said the response of the voters was overwhelming across the constituency. 
“All sections of society are extending good cooperation and response at the interactive sessions with them,” she said. The youths and students are very positive at the gatherings connected with the coming election, Veena said.

The backwardness in development projects, particularly the failure in sanctioning any Central Government projects, would be the important factor to be brought before the voter, Veena said. “Giving up of Pampa Action Plan, absence of any highway project and failure of the development of the only railway station in the district at Tiruvalla will be brought to the attention of the voters,” she said.

When asked for the priorities, Veena pointed out if elected, she would pressure the Central Government to set up development projects for the constituency. “Erumely airport project, super specialty hospital for Sabarimala pilgrims and rejuvenation of Pampa River will be among the projects to be given top priority,” she said.

Veena said the Central government intervention should be sought to include rubber in the list of crops that attract support price. “Thousands of rubber growers are facing neglect from the Central Government for want of a unremunerative natural price,” she said.Church decision: Veena pointed out the decision of the Malankara Orthodox Church for conscience vote would favour her fortunes. 

“The decision will ultimately come in favour for progressive candidates like me. Voters will always think about the ideology and principles of each political party before casting the votes,” according to Veena.  
On contacts with social organisations, she said she will seek the help of the social organisations for winning the election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veena George Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp