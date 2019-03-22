Raising development plank, Veena George eyes a breakthrough in Pathanamthitta

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Eyeing a breakthrough in the UDF bastion, LDF candidate Veena George is giving thrust on development as the important issue before the electorate of the constituency.By wresting the Aranmula Assembly seat from the UDF in the last election, Veena is looking for a repeat in the Parliament election in April. Taking advantage of the early announcement of the candidature, Veena already completed the first round of electioneering by taking out a road show in all the seven Assembly segments of the constituency.

Overwhelming response: Veena said the response of the voters was overwhelming across the constituency.

“All sections of society are extending good cooperation and response at the interactive sessions with them,” she said. The youths and students are very positive at the gatherings connected with the coming election, Veena said.

The backwardness in development projects, particularly the failure in sanctioning any Central Government projects, would be the important factor to be brought before the voter, Veena said. “Giving up of Pampa Action Plan, absence of any highway project and failure of the development of the only railway station in the district at Tiruvalla will be brought to the attention of the voters,” she said.

When asked for the priorities, Veena pointed out if elected, she would pressure the Central Government to set up development projects for the constituency. “Erumely airport project, super specialty hospital for Sabarimala pilgrims and rejuvenation of Pampa River will be among the projects to be given top priority,” she said.

Veena said the Central government intervention should be sought to include rubber in the list of crops that attract support price. “Thousands of rubber growers are facing neglect from the Central Government for want of a unremunerative natural price,” she said.Church decision: Veena pointed out the decision of the Malankara Orthodox Church for conscience vote would favour her fortunes.

“The decision will ultimately come in favour for progressive candidates like me. Voters will always think about the ideology and principles of each political party before casting the votes,” according to Veena.

On contacts with social organisations, she said she will seek the help of the social organisations for winning the election.