Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Kerala's Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There are indications that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has agreed to the demand from the party's leadership in Kerala to contest from Wayanad in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has confirmed that the party has put the demand before the AICC leadership.

"KPCC has raised the demand before the party leadership. Now the matter is currently under his consideration. The Congress candidate in Wayanad T Siddique has expressed his willingness to stay away for Rahul," Chandy said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the matter has been discussed with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and senior leaders including Congress Working Committee member AK Antony, senior leader Mukul Wasnik and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

"If he contests from Wayanad Rahul will win with a majority of more than 5 lakh votes," he said.

The surprise move by the Congress leadership in the state is part of a move by the UDF to sweep the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

The UDF allies have also come out welcoming the move to field Rahul Gandhi from Kerala.