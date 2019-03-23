Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Kerala's Wayanad

In a surprise move, the party's Kerala unit had urged Gandhi to contest from Wayanad in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 23rd March 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Anil S Anilan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There are indications that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has agreed to the demand from the party's leadership in Kerala to contest from Wayanad in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has confirmed that the party has put the demand before the AICC leadership.

"KPCC has raised the demand before the party leadership. Now the matter is currently under his consideration. The Congress candidate in Wayanad T Siddique has expressed his willingness to stay away for Rahul," Chandy said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the matter has been discussed with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and senior leaders including Congress Working Committee member AK Antony, senior leader Mukul Wasnik and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

"If he contests from Wayanad Rahul will win with a majority of more than 5 lakh votes," he said.

The surprise move by the Congress leadership in the state is part of a move by the UDF to sweep the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

The UDF allies have also come out welcoming the move to field Rahul Gandhi from Kerala.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

