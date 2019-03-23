Home States Kerala

Mercury shoots up in Palakkad

After a brief interval, the temperature again rose to 40 degree Celsius on Friday.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: After a brief interval, the temperature again rose to 40 degree Celsius on Friday. In the past three days, the temperature hovered in the range of 38 and 39 degree Celsius. The temperature recorded at the Integrated Rural Technology Centre, Mundur, was 40 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature was 26 degree Celsius and the humidity 45 per cent.

The temperature near the Malampuzha dam was 39 degree Celsius. In Pattambi, the highest temperature recorded was 37.6 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 23.4 degree Celsius.In the past few days, the temperature in Malampuzha was higher than in Mundur. Therefore, in the coming days it remains to be seen whether the Malampuzha area also touches 40 degree Celsius.

