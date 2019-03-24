Home States Kerala

CPI not to withdraw its candidate from Wayanad

The CPI will not withdraw its candidate from Wayanad even if Rahul Gandhi contests from there.

Published: 24th March 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPI will not withdraw its candidate from Wayanad even if Rahul Gandhi contests from there. The CPI has no responsibility to set the path for Rahul, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. At a time when Rahul has been campaigning against the BJP across the country, why should he contest from a constituency where there’s no BJP candidate, asked Kanam.

“In Wayanad, the fight is between the LDF and the UDF. Rahul is campaigning across the state to unseat Narendra Modi from power. Why is he fighting with the Left front here? “There’s no candidate for the BJP. It’s allotted for the BDJS. Is its necessary to fight with the Left? The Congress should make clear who’s the prime opponent?” Kanam told Express.

“Going by the scenario in the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left front has made major gains here. In 2014 polls, the Congress got only a slender majority. “But Rahul had won for a majority of over one lakh votes from Amethi. So why is he contesting from here? If we withdraw the candidate, that’ll give rise to unnecessary campaigns,” said Kanam.

