Finally, BJP decides: K Surendran is NDA candidate in Pathanamthitta

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to rumours and speculation, the BJP on Saturday announced K Surendran as the NDA candidate in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency.The party leadership’s announcement came after the RSS voiced its strong protest at the delay in announcing the candidate in a key constituency. BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, who was considered as a strong contender for the seat, welcomed Surendran’s candidature. “Surendran will make historic achievement. I have no doubt,” he told reporters.

Local party workers and a section of the leadership had projected Surendran as the potential candidate from Pathanamthitta. They argued that Surendran, who was at the forefront of the protest against women’s entry into Sabarimala, stands a good chance.

However, this argument did not go down well with some party leaders who reasoned with the caste statistics in the constituency. They vouched for Sreedharan Pillai instead.The absence of Surendran’s name in the two lists led to speculation that he might be left out. It is learnt the RSS stepped in to prevent such an eventuality which will affect the prospects of NDA candidates. Union MoS Alphons Kannanthanam and M T Ramesh too had been considered for the seat.