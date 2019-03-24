Kerala government puts scrutiny of pensioners on hold

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the next quarterly payment of the social security pension is set to begin on March 25, the government has put the scrutiny of pensioners on hold. The scrutiny to be conducted through a household survey was put on hold fearing a backlash in the LS polls.

About 44.27 lakh beneficiaries receive the monthly social security pension which is distributed in quarters. Anticipating the election code of conduct, the government had issued orders sanctioning the required amount much earlier. While Rs 2,630.27 crore was sanctioned for the social security pension payment, Rs 343.84 crore was sanctioned for 65 lakh beneficiaries of 18 welfare fund boards.

A sample study by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation in three districts had earlier found that 20 per cent of the social security pensioners were ineligible. Last year, 14,000 persons who were found ineligible were excluded from the list. This included names of over 12,000 dead persons. A report by the CAG had also pointed out that 15 per cent of the beneficiaries were ineligible. As per the scrutiny plan, a household survey to assess the financial status of pensioners was to begin in January and completed in June. The survey was to be conducted by the Mahila Pradhan Agents.

The government has also rolled back the order to reject pension applications from people living in houses with an area of over 1,200 sq ft. The decision to reduce the social security pension amount for people who draws EPF pension was also withdrawn. The latest State Budget had raised the monthly pension amount from `1,100 to `1,200. The social security pension is given under five categories - agricultural labourer, old age, disability, unmarried women above 50 years of age and widows.

44,27,527 Total number of beneficiaries

Agricultural labourers:4,76,474

Old Age: 22,03,928

Disability:3,85,370

Unmarried women

aged above 50: 80,465

Widows:12,81,290

(Data as on Nov 2018)