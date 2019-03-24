Thushar Vellappally likely to contest from Thrissur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally is likely to contest from Thrissur. It’s learnt that a final decision has been taken and it will be formally announced on Tuesday. With the Congress planning to field its national president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad - one of the constituencies allotted to the BDJS by the NDA - the party will have to formulate its strategy for Wayanad also. ​

There are indications that the BDJS leader had put certain conditions before the BJP central leadership for contesting in the Lok Sabha poll. It’s learnt he has decided to contest after getting favourable response from the BJP leadership. However, it’s not known what are the conditions put forth by the BDJS for Thushar’s candidature.

Speaking to ‘Express’, Thushar Vellappally confirmed that the party will announce its candidates for the five constituencies allotted to the party, including Thrissur and Wayanad, on Tuesday. “The BDJS will announce its candidates on Tuesday. A final decision on my candidature will be taken by then,” he said.

The BDJS state council is scheduled to meet in Thrissur on Tuesday. It will discuss the five candidates and is expected to announce the names. Though candidate selection has not been completed, the BDJS has started the groundwork for the campaign.