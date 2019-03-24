Two kids injured in bomb blast in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two kids were seriously injured when a bomb, apparently kept in a bird’s nest, exploded at Naduvil here on Saturday. M S Gokul, 8, son of Kathirummal Shibu and Ilampavi Kanjin Kumar, 12, son of Sivakumar, are the injured.

The incident occurred around noon when the children were playing. The blast occurred at the house of Shibu, who is an RSS worker. The people who rushed to the spot hearing the sound of the blast took the kids to Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital. Later they were taken to Koyili Hospital, Kannur. The police have strengthened vigil in the area.