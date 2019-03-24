Wayanad will benefit immensely if Rahul Gandhi contests: Siddique

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader and party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Wayanad constituency T Siddique said he was willing to keep away if AICC president Rahul Gandhi decides to contests from Wayanad.

The statement was made at a press meet held at the DCC office here on Saturday.Addressing the media, Siddique said it was a golden opportunity for Wayanad to provide a Prime Minister to the country.

“If Rahul Gandhi contests from Wayanad, it will create a huge impact in Kerala and other Southern states. The party units in several states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat, had requested the party president to contest from their respective states for the upcoming parliamentary election.

“However, it will be a huge luck for us if Rahul Gandhi contests from Wayanad,” Siddique said.The Congress leader said they would strongly support Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy from the constituency and undertake campaigns in full swing.

“Wayanad parliamentary constituency requires a lot of development.Under Rahul Gandhi’s candidature, new opportunities will be opened up for people and Wayanad will witness endless developmental activities.The party members will also work honestly as a single unit,” he said.

Siddique added he would be the luckiest party worker if Rahul Gandhi contests from Wayanad.

He also questioned if the Left Front, which has announced its support to Rahul Gandhi in unseating the Modi Government, would be willing to withdraw its candidate in Wayanad.“We strongly believe that if Rahul Gandhi contests from Wayanad, it will help Congress get maximum seats from South India in this election .We hope that the AICC would accept our request to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad,” he added.