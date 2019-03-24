Young turk Surendran’s candidature at Pathanamthitta fires up BJP-NDA workers

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Following the BJP-NDA’s decision to field K Surendran as its candidate in Pathanamthitta, the rank and file in the constituency are in a jubilant mood. Though the NDA’s delay in announcing its candidate in the seat - where the BJP-led alliance fancies its chances, courtesy the Sabarimala issue - had left the cadre downcast, Surendran’s candidature has fired them up.

“We were hurt by the party leadership’s delay in announcing K Surendran’s candidature,” a BJP party mandalam president,who asked not to be named, said.“Surendran is the only party leader who was thrown into jail for protesting against the state government’s stance against the ongoing practices at Sabarimala,” he said.

According to him, the BJP’s victory prospects in Pathanamthitta have brightened as a result of Surendran’s candidature. The mandalam president said party volunteers, including women in large numbers, will come together to fight against the injustice perpetrated on Surendran. Mobilising party workers for Surendran’s campaign in the constituency will be easy for the party leadership, he said.