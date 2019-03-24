Home States Kerala

Young turk Surendran’s candidature at Pathanamthitta fires up BJP-NDA workers

According to him, the BJP’s victory prospects in Pathanamthitta have brightened as a result of Surendran’s candidature.

Published: 24th March 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo
By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Following the BJP-NDA’s decision to field K Surendran as its candidate in Pathanamthitta, the rank and file in the constituency are in a jubilant mood.  Though the NDA’s delay in announcing its candidate in the seat - where the BJP-led alliance fancies its chances, courtesy the Sabarimala issue - had left the cadre downcast, Surendran’s candidature has fired them up. 

“We were hurt by the party leadership’s delay in announcing  K Surendran’s  candidature,” a BJP party mandalam president,who asked not to be named, said.“Surendran is the only party leader who was thrown into jail for protesting against the state government’s stance against the ongoing practices at Sabarimala,” he said.

According to him, the BJP’s victory prospects in Pathanamthitta have brightened as a result of Surendran’s candidature. The mandalam president said party volunteers, including women in large numbers, will come together to fight against the injustice perpetrated on Surendran. Mobilising party workers for Surendran’s campaign in the constituency will be easy for the party leadership, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Surendran Pathanamthitta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp