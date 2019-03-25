‘Amritanandamayi’s life is a role model for women’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mata Amritanandamayi’s life, which has witnessed success after overcoming several obstacles, is a role model for each and every woman, said Malayalam writer P Valsala. She was speaking after inaugurating the Amritasree district conclave held at Puthiyappa Sree Bhagavathi temple ground in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Amritanandamayi Math Kozhikode chief Swami Vivekamrita Chaitanya, who delivered the benedictory address, spoke on the power of Mata Amritanandamayi’s spiritual benevolence.

Former minister and CPM leader T K Hamza, KPCC General secretary N Subramanian, BJP state vice-president K P Sreesan, Mathrubhumi managing editor P V Chandran, former Malayalam actress Vidhubala and Arjuna award winner and badminton player Valiyaveettil Diju were among the others present for the function. Amritasree has transformed itself into one of the greatest example of women empowerment in the state, said T K Hamza. K P Sreesan said the organisation has evolved itself into a mega initiative for social work.

N Subramanian who also spoke during the function said Amritasree was an example of care and compassion shown by Amritandamayi in uplifting people.The inaugural ceremony was followed by distribution of pension, saree and food to the members of Amritasree self-help groups in Kozhikode.

Over 10,000 Amritasree members took part in the conclave. Each self-help group consisting of 20 members was given a fund of `30,000 at the event.

Around 3,000 Amritasree self-help groups are functioning in the district. It was started in 2004 to empower women from lower economic backgrounds.