Kerala government dragging its feet on including AI in the school curriculum

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CBSE schools took one step ahead by introducing the future technology Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the curriculum of Class 8, 9 and 10 from next academic year, the state schools are lagging in introducing the technology as a subject in the curriculum.

All CBSE schools in the country will come up with the new subject in the list of the skill educational subjects as part of the implementation of National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). However, sources in the state Education Department said the teachers under the state syllabus were not trained to teach AI and hence it will not be included in the syllabus in the near future.

As per the information available from CBSE, the drafting of the syllabus of AI is underway and it will be made available for the high school students from the coming academic year as an optional subject for widening their skillset.

A top officer of the state education department said the proposal of AI education will create a requirement for teachers who have knowledge on advanced concepts such as robotics, and data analytics. “We need efficient teachers who have a deep knowledge of AI. But unfortunately, we need to train many. At present, there is no requirement for including AI. It will be implemented if demand comes up in the coming years”, an officer said on condition of anonymity.

Artificial intelligence is the ability of a machine to think, learn and perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition and decision-making skills. According to B Aburaj, Director, State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) Kerala, the implementation of NSQF would take place in the coming academic year but the AI technology is unlikely to be its part. “SIET Kerala has conducted many workshops on AI for teachers. AI is an application of core science which is included in the syllabus of class 9 and 10. Our state syllabus has subjects which have the basics of AI. However, AI should be a part of our curriculum so as to make our students aware of the advanced technology”, he said.

Meanwhile, D Jessy Joseph, DPI in-charge, told Express that the decision was not taken yet on introducing AI in state schools and it will not be included in the state syllabus in the next academic year. “We have not decided anything on this so far. We will continue with the courses which are traditionally included in skill development for the students”, she said.