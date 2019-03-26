Home States Kerala

Munambam human trafficking case cannot be viewed lightly, observes High Court

The Kerala High Court on Monday observed the allegations in the Munambam human trafficking case could not be viewed lightly as they affect the sovereignty and security of the nation. 

Published: 26th March 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Monday observed the allegations in the Munambam human trafficking case could not be viewed lightly as they affect the sovereignty and security of the nation. Justice B Sudheendra Kumar made the observation while dismissing the bail petitions filed by Ravi of Delhi and Anil Kumar of Venganoor, the third and seventh accused, respectively, in the case. The court said the police were not able to locate the victims in the case. 

Only if they were located and questioned, it would be possible to find out the purpose of taking persons to unknown destinations on the boat. The court said the probe is in its infancy. So, if the petitioners are released on bail, they would intimidate the witnesses. Considering the gravity of the case, the court declined bail petitioners.The court had earlier criticised the police for not invoking Section 370 (human trafficking) in the case. 

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, the police informed that a report had been filed before the magistrate court concerned incorporating the offence. According to the police, Selvan, along with six other accused who had facilitated the illegal emigration, were arrested on March 22.

They were remanded in police custody till March 30. It was prima facie revealed that the first accused Sreekanthan and second accused Selvan had lured the victims with the promise of jobs in New Zealand and extracted money from them. Their whereabouts are still unknown and none of them had contacted their relatives. The accused had obtained undue financial gains from these transactions. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp