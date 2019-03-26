Neglected, Muthuvan tribals of Kuruthikudi in Kerala seek redemption

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: While the plight of the tribals living in the settlements in Wayanad is being talked about, around 300 families belonging to the Muthuvan tribe at Kuruthikudi near Mankulam at Munnar, Idukki, have been trying to attract the government’s attention towards the lack of basic facilities. “Our ooru is just 45 km from Munnar. However, in terms of basic infrastructure, we remain in the 70s and 80s,” said Sudhakaran, son of Kochithalamban, who is the moopan of the 200-year-old tribal settlement established during the British rule.

Kochithalamban and others eke out a living by selling forest products or gathering bamboo. “It isn’t much. For us, it a hand-to-mouth existence. Bamboo cutting takes place only when the Forest Department issues a circular and lasts only for a month or so,” Sudhakaran said.

The rest of the time, people here are left to fend for themselves or seek jobs in other places. “It is funny how the so-called people’s representatives miraculously appear during election season but are a difficult lot to find once they win. The gullible tribals are easily taken in by their promises,” he said. Sudhakaran said several ‘development projects’ for the tribals were launched by people’s representatives with much fanfare. However, they failed to take off much to the dismay of residents here.

“There are tribal settlements in other places. They fare better than us. If one visits our ooru, they won’t see a single pucca house. We live in shelters made of bamboo and constantly fear an attack by wild elephants. Some even built tree houses to escape the wrath of the jumbos,” he said.

He said people often ask them why they don’t take up agriculture. “It is not like we don’t try. However, wild boars, elephants and other animals make a meal out of our hard work. We are left with nothing,” he said. Another factor that works against us is we have no representation in the panchayat, Sudhakaran said. He said the list of problems the ooru faces is long with the troubles ranging from unmotorable roads to a non-functional health centre. “The lack of transport facility has placed us in perpetual isolation,” he said.

Even education is a problem. “The school here is only upto Class IV. For higher studies, children are forced to leave and stay in a hostel. That is, if they get a scholarship. Others are forced to drop out,” he said. Non-availability of medical care increases mortality rate, Sudharakan said. “We have to seek medical aid either in Munnar, Adimali or Kothamangalam. How can the government and the people’s representatives turn a blind eye to a whole ooru,” he wondered.