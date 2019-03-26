Home States Kerala

Talk of fielding VVIP contender from Maoist belt leaves Kerala cops in a tizzy

With doubts whether Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Wayanad LS seat, the police department will face a major security challenge due to increased activities of Maoists in the area.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera (File Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Let alone the Congress workers, the Kerala Police are also waiting with bated breath  whether indeed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will agree to the state Congress’ plea to contest from the Wayanad LS seat. For police department, his candidature from Wayanad will throw up a major security challenge as Wayanad has been facing a security crisis following increased activities of Maoists in the last few months.
Police have analysed the security scenario in Wayand as ‘highly volatile’ after the encounter death of Maoist leader CP Jaleel on March 7.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said, “The police have the capacity to handle the situation and will strengthen security measures in Wayanad if required. Already, a tight policing scheme is being devised for Wayanad to ensure a peaceful election,” he said.

The intelligence wing has devised special operations for intelligence gathering in Wayanad to counter Maoist activities. “Senior officers in Wayanad have been directed to closely follow a set of guidelines to keep a check on sensitive areas in Wayanad. We have already identified sensitive polling booths in the district where special units will be deployed in advance to prevent untoward incidents,” said a senior police officer.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

As per police assessment, if Rahul Gandhi decides to contest from Wayanad, he will be visiting the constituency at least thrice for public campaigns and the police need to ensure total security cover for the VVIP candidate on the occasion. “There is already a call by the Maoists to the general public to boycott the election. Wayanad will become the centre of  attraction once Rahul decides to contest and there is a possibility of Maoists disrupting the election process to attract attention,” said an officer. Maoist posters, vowing to avenge the encounter death of Jaleel, appeared at Makkimala in the early hours on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wayanad security issue Rahul Gandhi Wayanad General elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections Wayanad Maoists issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp