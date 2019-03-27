Kerala Health Department likely to come out with Heat Action Plan

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With most parts of the state in the grip of sweltering heat conditions, the Health Department is set to submit a proposal to the state government for filling the vacancies of State Nodal Officer (Climate Change). Though the department had three such officers in its rolls at present, only one officer is in work mode. At the same time, sources said discussions are also on to chalk out a Heat Action Plan with focus on immediate and longer-term actions so as to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat on vulnerable populations.

“The abnormal high temperature might be a result of climate change. Other than that of the health impact due to extreme heat like heat cramps and heat exhaustion, there is also a spike in Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases in the state,” a Health Department officer told Express. “Considering the challenges arising out of the soaring mercury level, there is no denying the filling of vacancies of State Nodal Officer (Climate Change) and to roll out a Heat Action Plan.” Citing the Lancet Countdown 2018 Report on Health and Climate Change, the officer said the Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority should immediately work-together to identify heat hot-spots in the state and to develop a local Health Action Plan for such places.

When asked about this, additional director of health services (Public Health) Dr V Meenakshy said, on the basis of the State Action for Climate Change three officers were appointed as the State Nodal Officers (Climate Change). Of the three, one got promotion and another was transferred and thus there is only one State Nodal Officer (Climate Change).

“We will soon write to the government to fill the two vacancies. We are monitoring the situation and closely working with KSDMA and Department of Environment and Climate Change. More interventions will be implemented on the basis of the outcome of a meeting related to heat wave in Delhi next week,” said Meenakshy.

In February, the National DMA had conducted a two-day national workshop on Preparedness, Mitigation and Management of Heat Wave in Nagpur. The workshop had emphasised the need to focus on mid and long-term mitigation measures, to identify new islands of the heat wave and to find local solutions for local problems.