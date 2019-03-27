Home States Kerala

Kerala: Twenty20’s electoral entry to pose tough challenge to UDF and LDF in Chalakudy

Kitex chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob, the brain behind Twenty20, said they have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls to bring an end to the politics of corruption and favouritism.

Published: 27th March 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

MP Innocent

Chalakudy MP Innocent (File Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The contest in Chalakudy constituency is going to be one-of-its-kind in the electoral history of Kerala as a completely apolitical organisation Twenty20 is in the fray with a lucid plan to upset the prospects of mainstream political parties mainly the UDF.

Political experts say Twenty20’s decision to contest the general elections from Chalakudy with former IPS officer Jacob Thomas as its candidate has a larger electoral strategy that meets more to normal eyes. As per the ground level inputs, Twenty20’s entry will easily split the votes of UDF candidate Benny Behanan while traditional votes of LDF will remain intact for its candidate Innocent.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Even UDF leaders are wary of the political development in the wake of Twenty20’s decision to contest from Chalakudy but are confident that such designs won’t have any adverse impact on the victory of the UDF candidate. “It’s obvious that Twenty20 is against the Congress and is contesting from Chalakudy to split the UDF votes. But people of Chalakudy is aware of the political game and will stand by the UDF in the elections,” said KPCC general secretary N Venugopal, who is UDF Chalakudy election campaign committee convenor. “Twenty 20 will secure a few votes but people will stand by the UDF and elect our candidate,” he said.

Kitex chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob, the brain behind Twenty20, said they have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls to bring an end to the politics of corruption and favouritism. “We have proven to the people of Kizhakkambalam what we can deliver. People know us as we have delivered more than what we promised at Kizhakkambalam. It’s for the people of Chalakudy to decide to support us or not,” he said adding that Twenty20 will certainly get votes of a large number of apolitical people. “There are strong LDF voters who will cast their vote only for LDF candidate. We are hoping to make inroads into the other category of voters who look at the profile of the candidate and the organisation it represents. Thomas Jacob will be our candidate and he will put up a good fight,” he said adding that they decided to contest in Chalakudy because their stronghold Kizhakkambalam comes under LS constituency.

