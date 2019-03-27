Top CPM leaders to campaign in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will kick-start campaigning of its national leaders across the state for the Lok Sabha polls from March 31. Senior leaders, including party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Polit Buro members Prakash Karat, S Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, M A Baby, Subhashini Ali in addition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and party veteran V S Achuthanandan, will campaign for Left candidates across the state.

Yechury will be in the state from March 31 to April 2 and later from April 17 to 20. He will cover 17 constituencies while Karat will campaign in 15 constituencies.In the first spell, Yechury will cover Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam constituencies while during the second visit he will campaign for Left candidates from Idukki, Chalakkudy, Thrissur, Malappuram, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Kannur and Kasargod. Karat will begin his schedule in the state on April 10 and will campaign here till April 18 excluding two days.

Achuthanandan will begin campaigning from April 1 at Attingal constituency and will cover Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Alathur. The CM will attend campaign meetings from April 1 to 15. Besides, a number of other senior leaders will also actively take part in campaigning.