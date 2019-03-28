Absconding mother-son duo held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Forest Department team arrested Sindhu, 57, known as Kolkata Thankachi, an accused in the Idamalayar elephant poaching case from Kolkata on Tuesday. Her son Ajeesh, 38, was arrested from a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. Sindhu’s husband Sudheesh Chandra Babu and daughter Amritha were arrested earlier by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Kolkata unit on March 12 with ivory idols worth `1.03 crore.

“We located Sindhu, who was staying in her friend’s house, with the help of Kolkata Police and arrested her on Tuesday. She was brought to Kothamangalam on Wednesday and will be produced before the Kothamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Thursday” Thundathil Range Officer Sijo Samuel said. Though Sindhu was accused number 21 in the FIR prepared by the Forest Department, her name was not included in the chargesheet as she was absconding.